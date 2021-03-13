COMPANY BRIEFS Flywire Corp Deutsche Bank Ant Group

Payments processor Flywire said on Thursday it had submitted a draft registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of its common stock.

In January, Reuters reported that Flywire was working with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase , for an IPO in the United States later this year that could value the firm at around US$3 billion (S$4 billion). Flywire said on Thursday it had not yet determined the number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering. REUTERS

Deutsche Bank paid chief executive Christian Sewing (left) €7.4 million (S$11.9 million) last year, a 46 per cent increase from a year earlier, as the bank eked out a profit after years of losses.

Bonuses for the entire bank were up 29 per cent, with the bank rewarding staff for a pandemic-related trading boom.

The disclosure in the bank's annual report yesterday came as Deutsche said revenues would be "marginally lower" this year. REUTERS

China's Ant Group chief executive officer Simon Hu has stepped down from his role, the company said yesterday.

Mr Hu, who was named the chief executive of the Alibaba Group Holding in 2019, will be replaced by company veteran and executive chairman Eric Jing, the financial technology giant said. Mr Jing will continue in his current role as chairman, he said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

"The Ant Group board of directors has accepted Mr Simon Hu's resignation request, due to personal reasons," Ant said in a statement. REUTERS