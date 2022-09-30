Company briefs: First Reit

First Reit

First Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) has secured a 1.7 billion yen (S$16.9 million) non-recourse social loan from Japan's Shinsei Bank, which has partially funded the Reit's 2.6 billion yen acquisitions of two nursing homes in Japan. The remaining financing of Loyal Residence Ayase and Medical Rehabilitation Home Bon Sejour Komaki was funded by Singapore-dollar debt, the Reit's manager said on Thursday. The acquisition of the trust's beneficial interest of the property in Komaki was completed on Tuesday, while that of the property in Ayase was completed on Thursday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Porsche

Luxury sports carmaker Porsche raced onto the Frankfurt stock exchange on Thursday with one of Europe's biggest listings in years, leveraging its brand power to defy global market turmoil.

Its shares rose to over €84.70 in morning trading, bettering the €82.50 price set by its parent company Volkswagen, and outperforming a weak Frankfurt market. Even as markets worldwide suffer from surging inflation and mounting recession fears, the maker of the 911 sports car has pushed ahead with the bold flotation that gives Porsche a valuation of more than €76 billion (S$106.3 billion).

AFP

SoftBank

SoftBank Group has started laying off employees at its loss-making Vision Fund, with cuts expected to exceed 20 per cent of its workforce, according to people familiar with the matter. The Tokyo-based company informed some staff on Thursday and at least 100 workers will likely be affected, said the people, asking not to be named as the information is not public. The Vision Fund unit, headquartered in London, had about 500 employees including Latin America funds staff. SoftBank had planned staff cuts of at least 20 per cent, Bloomberg News reported earlier in September.

BLOOMBERG