Company Briefs: Farmers Business Network

Farmers Business Network

Agriculture technology company Farmers Business Network (FBN) said on Thursday that it had gained a valuation of US$3.9 billion (S$5.3 billion) after a funding round led by Fidelity Management & Research Company.

FBN raised US$300 million in the funding round, with participation from US grain merchant Archer-Daniels-Midland, LN Mittal Family Office, Colle Capital Partners, Walleye Capital and Tudor Investment Corp, among others. The start-up, founded in 2014, has a data-driven platform that allows farmers to make decisions on seeds and agronomics.

REUTERS

Weibo

Chinese social media company Weibo Corporation has received approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange's listing committee to sell shares in the city, according to regulatory filings, giving it a secondary listing alongside New York.

Weibo did not specify how much China's largest microblogging platform is looking to raise in the secondary listing, nor a timetable for the sale. Its New York-listed stock is up 1.88 per cent for the year to date, and it has a market capitalisation of US$9.5 billion (S$12.9 billion). Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group holds a 7.14 per cent stake in the firm.

REUTERS

Crown Resorts

Blackstone Group has raised its offer for Crown Resorts to A$8.5 billion (S$8.4 billion). The US buyout firm's latest offer values Crown shares at A$12.50 each, a 26 per cent premium to Thursday's closing price. Crown, which had rejected two previous bids as too low, said yesterday that it has yet to form a view on the merits of the new proposal.

Crown was last month given two years to address a litany of wrongdoing to save its flagship Melbourne casino after an inquiry found that it had underpaid taxes, facilitated money laundering and exploited problem gamblers.

BLOOMBERG