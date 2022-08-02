Company briefs: Evergrande

Evergrande

A unit of embattled Chinese developer Evergrande has failed to repay its loans and must pay a guarantor US$1.1 billion (S$1.5 billion), the company said in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing.

Evergrande has been in restructuring negotiations after racking up US$300 billion in liabilities in the wake of Beijing's crackdown on excessive debt and rampant speculation in the real estate sector. The announcement comes after the company failed to publish a "preliminary restructuring proposal" by the end of July, despite saying it was on track to meet the deadline.

Tesla

Tesla has signed new long-term deals with two of its Chinese battery-materials suppliers, the latest move by automakers to secure supplies amid intensifying competition.

Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt and CNGR Advanced Material signed pricing agreements with the electric-vehicle giant for supplies until the middle of this decade, according to separate stock exchange statements from the companies.

The deals are for ternary precursor materials - chemical cocktails that are key to storing energy in lithium ion batteries.

Heineken

Heineken reported better-than-expected beer sales as higher prices did little to stop customers from drinking more amid a rebound at bars, cafes and restaurants around the world.

The world's second-largest brewer's first-half beer volumes rose 7.6 per cent on an organic basis, better than the 5.73 per cent average analyst estimate, the Dutch brewer said in a statement yesterday. Organic revenue rose 22 per cent to €16.4 billion (S$23.1 billion), driven by price increases, good weather in Europe and a recovery in Latin America.

