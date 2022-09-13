Company Briefs: Epicentre Holdings Frasers Hospitality Trust AstraZeneca

Epicentre Holdings

Former Apple products reseller Epicentre Holdings has received the go-ahead from the Singapore Exchange to delist from the Catalist board, in the absence of an exit offer.

"Given that the company is in liquidation and has insufficient assets to meet its liabilities, (it) does not have the means to make an exit offer, and/or make any distribution to the shareholders," Epicentre's liquidators said in a Monday filing.

The company said in January that it plans to delist, after the High Court ordered that it be wound up.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Frasers Hospitality Trust

Frasers Hospitality Trust said on Monday that a proposal to take the trust private in a $1.35 billion deal had fallen through due to the failure to get enough shareholder votes in favour of the deal.

Only 74.88 per cent of shareholder votes were cast in favour of the take-private resolution, compared with the 75 per cent required for the resolution to pass.

The offeror, a wholly owned subsidiary of Frasers Property, had earlier this year proposed to take the trust private through a trust scheme of arrangement.

REUTERS

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is aiming to more than double its portfolio of new cancer drugs by the end of this decade.

The British drugmaker has added seven new cancer medicines since 2014 after chief executive Pascal Soriot made a risky bet on an oncology pipeline to revive growth and ward off a hostile takeover from Pfizer.

AstraZeneca aspires to be the fastest-growing maker of cancer drugs, oncology chief Dave Fredrickson said at Europe's biggest cancer conference last Friday.

BLOOMBERG