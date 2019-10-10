Company Briefs: Ellipsiz and Lum Chang Holdings; Koon Holdings

Ellipsiz and Lum Chang Holdings

Super Makmur Sejahtera, a joint venture between Mainboard-listed Ellipsiz and Lum Chang Holdings, has purchased 580,000 square metres of land on Bintan island for $4.8 million in cash, the companies announced in bourse filings yesterday.

Ellipsiz owns 75 per cent of Super Makmur via its wholly-owned subsidiary Cyan Bay. The remaining 25 per cent is held by Lum Chang via its wholly-owned unit Bluesky Real Estate Investment. The JV has a paid-up share capital of $246,000.

In its filing, Ellipsiz said that the land will be used to expand its real estate investment portfolio, given the "variety of potential tourism-related uses" for the land. Likewise, Lum Chang said that the acquisition is a "prime investment opportunity" for tourism-related purposes, given its strategic location near the Indonesian islands of Karimun and Batam.

Super Makmur purchased the land comprising 54 plots from an unrelated Indonesian company. The land is located at Berakit, the north-eastern part of Bintan island.

Koon Holdings

Mainboard-listed Koon Holdings and its subsidiary Koon Construction & Transport (KCT) have applied for a 90-day debt moratorium as they intend to propose and implement a scheme of arrangement with their creditors.

On Tuesday, the two companies filed the applications with the High Court of Singapore to obtain an order, among other things, that no legal action or proceedings against them be commenced or continued.

The scheme is necessary to address the debt obligations owed by Koon Holdings and KCT to their creditors and is part of the group's restructuring exercise to restore the two companies' financial position, Koon Holdings said in a filing yesterday morning.

Details of the scheme are targeted to be finalised during the 90 days.

Koon Holdings is a Singapore infrastructure and civil engineering service provider specialising in reclamation and shore protection works. KCT is the group's main operating company.

In September, Koon Holdings auditor Ernst and Young issued a disclaimer of conclusion over the group's interim financial results for the six months ended June 30. The review flagged that the group recognised a net loss of $50 million for the period, and that its current liabilities exceeded its current assets by $20.6 million.

Shares of Koon Holdings have been suspended since Aug 30.