Company Briefs: Dukang Distillers

Dukang Distillers

Mainboard-listed Dukang Distillers has completed its restructuring with the acquisition of a kiwi fruit business and disposal of its existing liquor business, and will take on a new name to reflect the change.

Dukang, in its statement to the bourse on Monday, announced that it will be renamed China Shenshan Orchard Holdings to reflect its transformation from a liquor business to kiwi cultivation. The firm stated that revenue and net earnings of the acquired kiwi fruit business have been growing steadily since 2017 and have been "minimally impacted" by the pandemic.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Airbus

Airbus delivered more than 70 jets last month, one of its best months for handovers since the start of the pandemic, according to people familiar with the matter.

The tally would take the company's total handovers for the first six months of the year above 290 aircraft, for an increase of about 50 per cent versus last year. Airbus is set to publish the audited figures tomorrow. Airbus should also see improved orders for last month after securing part of a bumper purchase from United Airlines Holdings. The airline said it would buy 70 of the larger A321neo single-aisle model.

BLOOMBERG

Cathay Pacific

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways said on Monday that it had launched a lifestyle brand to provide offers in hospitality and shopping as it seeks to tap new revenue streams amid a collapse in travel demand. The brand "Cathay" will allow users to purchase services and goods through the airline only in Hong Kong at first, but will be expanded globally later, it said, adding that a credit card in conjunction would be launched soon.

Cathay has been operating at just 8 per cent of its usual passenger capacity as it forecast "substantial" losses for a third consecutive half.

REUTERS