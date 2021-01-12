Company Briefs: Dr Martens

Dr Martens

The British boot brand is considering an initial public offering (IPO) in London as its private equity owners look to sell down their stake.

The IPO would consist of a sale of shares held by buyout firm Permira and some other existing shareholders, the company said yesterday.

Permira bought Dr Martens, known for its yellow stitching and a youth culture staple, for €380 million in 2014. Since taking control, Permira has increased the firm's global presence, reporting an average 20 per cent to 30 per cent revenue growth in recent years.

REUTERS

China Everbright

The company's indirect wholly owned subsidiary has won a public bid for the purchase of a 65 per cent equity interest in water treatment firm Tianjin Binhai New Area Huantang Sewage Treatment. The consideration for the purchase is 666.3 million yuan (S$136.8 million).

Tianjin Binhai New Area Huantang Sewage Treatment is a wholly state-owned enterprise. The projects it owns have an aggregate daily water treatment capacity of 220,000 tonnes.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Keppel Corporation

The company said offshore vessel player Floatel has reached an agreement with lenders of its revolving credit facilities and bank vessel facility to deliver a full discharge of security over the assets owned by some of the Floatel group entities. The agreement is conditional upon securing and satisfying all conditions precedent to a new revolving credit facility, to be drawn in part to fund a settlement payment of US$46 million (S$61 million) to the lenders.

The agreement is expected to be completed next month.

THE BUSINESS TIMES