Company Briefs

DP World

Ports giant DP World yesterday reported a 9.4 per cent rise in 2021 container volumes, though growth rates moderated in the fourth quarter, which the Dubai state company said was expected because of the impact of Covid-19, inflation and supply chain issues.

DP World said it handled 77.9 million shipping containers across its portfolio with its Asia-Pacific and India, and Americas and Australia regions both recording double-digit growth.

REUTERS

Toshiba

Toshiba said it would divide into two companies and sell non-core assets, scrapping an initial three-way split that faced fierce criticism from activist shareholders.

The Japanese technology giant plans to spin off its devices business, which includes semiconductors, and list it, it said in a statement yesterday. Splitting into two companies would be cheaper and smoother than the original plan, it said.

BLOOMBERG

Mercedes-Benz

South Korea's antitrust regulator said yesterday it decided to fine German carmaker Mercedes-Benz and its Korean unit 20.2 billion won (S$22.7 million) for false advertising tied to gas emissions of its diesel passenger vehicles.

The Korea Fair Trade Commission said Mercedes had tampered with pollution mitigation devices by installing illegal software in its vehicles, making them perform at lower levels in ordinary driving conditions than during certification tests. A total of 15 Mercedes models had such software installed, it said.

REUTERS