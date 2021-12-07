Company briefs: Digital Core Reit; China Evergrande; Bitget

Digital Core Reit

Digital Core Reit closed some 14.8 per cent higher than its initial public offering (IPO) price of 88 US cents at US$1.01 yesterday, as it made its trading debut on the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange.

Trading in units of the pure play data centre real estate investment trust (Reit) commenced after the lunch break at 2pm and opened at US$1, some 13.6 per cent higher than its IPO price. It raced to an intra-day high of US$1.09 - nearly 23.9 per cent above its IPO price - before closing at US$1.01 with a total of 104.8 million units changing hands.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

China Evergrande

China Evergrande Group said in an exchange filing late on Friday that it plans to "actively engage" with offshore creditors on a restructuring plan, offering its most explicit acknowledgement yet that its US$300 billion (S$411 billion) of overseas and local liabilities have become unsustainable.

Statements from Chinese regulators suggested that the authorities are striving to contain the fallout on homeowners, the financial system and the broader economy rather than orchestrate a bailout of the developer.

BLOOMBERG

Bitget

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has suspended Bitget, a crypto exchange that got into a dispute after promoting the digital currency Army Coin, named after the South Korean boyband BTS' followers, the Financial Times reported.

Bitget, a sponsor of Italian football team Juventus, says Army Coin was created to give lifetime-support to BTS. On Oct 27, when the coin was listed, it surged over 5,000 per cent at one point. But BTS agency Hybe said the coin has no link with BTS and threatened to sue.

BLOOMBERG