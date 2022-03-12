Company Briefs

Didi Global

Didi Global has suspended preparations for its planned Hong Kong listing after failing to appease Chinese regulators' demands that it overhaul its systems for handling sensitive user data, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Cyberspace Administration of China informed Didi executives that their proposals to prevent security and data leaks had fallen short, the people said. Its main apps, removed from local app stores last year, will remain suspended for the time being, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

BLOOMBERG

FedEx

FedEx said Mr Richard Smith, son of founder and chief executive Fred Smith, will take over leadership of the FedEx Express division later this year, boosting speculation that he may be in line for the top job.

Mr Richard Smith will succeed Mr Donald Colleran, 66, who is retiring after an almost 40-year career at FedEx, the Memphis-based company said on Thursday in a statement. Mr Smith, 44, currently regional president of the Americas and executive vice-president of global support, will become president and CEO-elect of FedEx Express on April 1 before assuming full duties on Sept 1.

BLOOMBERG

AIA Group

AIA Group yesterday launched a US$10 billion (S$13.6 billion) share buyback plan and declared a higher final dividend as new business value jumped 22 per cent last year, boosted by strong growth.

AIA's value of new business (VONB), a key gauge for future growth, rose to US$3.37 billion for the year ended Dec 31, from US$2.77 billion a year earlier.

China and Hong Kong accounted for about half of new business growth globally. Mainland China business was the top contributor to VONB, logging 14 per cent growth, while its Hong Kong business jumped 37 per cent.

REUTERS