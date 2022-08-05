Company Briefs: Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa yesterday forecast that profit will keep rising in the coming months amid a boom in demand, even as staffing shortages prompt airports to limit capacity.

Europe's biggest airline group said it expects a "significant increase" in earnings in the third quarter compared with the second. That comes after high ticket prices and bumper profits at the company's cargo division more than offset increases in fuel costs in the second quarter. The shares rose as much as 5.3 per cent in early German trading.

BLOOMBERG

Toyota

Toyota Motor posted a worse-than-expected 42 per cent hit to quarterly operating profit yesterday as the Japanese automaker was squeezed by both supply constraints and rising costs.

Operating profit for the three months to June 30 sank to 578.66 billion yen (S$5.97 billion) from 997.4 billion yen in the same period a year earlier, capping some difficult months for Toyota. It has repeatedly cut monthly production targets due to the global chip shortage and Covid-19 curbs on plants in China.

REUTERS

SoftBank

SoftBank Group has raised as much as US$22 billion (S$30 billion) in cash through the sale of prepaid forward contracts using Alibaba Group Holding shares, the Financial Times reported, citing filings.

SoftBank has this year sold about a third of its Alibaba stake through these contracts, a type of derivatives that allows the Japanese company to raise cash immediately while retaining the possibility of holding on to the shares, the report said. It has sold more than half its Alibaba stake through this type of derivatives, the report added.

BLOOMBERG