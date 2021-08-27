Company briefs: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank

The United States authorities are investigating German lender Deutsche Bank's asset management arm DWS Group after the firm's former head of sustainability said it overstated how much it used sustainable investing criteria to manage its assets, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Probes by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, are in the early stages, the newspaper said, citing sources. A spokesman for the SEC said it "does not comment on the existence or non-existence of a possible investigation".

REUTERS

Klarna

Swedish payments firm Klarna said on Wednesday that it would continue to enter new markets, as it reported a jump in transactions using its platform in the second quarter.

The "buy now, pay later" company, which is expected to make its stock market debut in the coming months, said the number of users in the United States grew by three million to 20 million.

Klarna, which is active in 17 countries, said it saw growth in all of its key markets and would keep up expansion. It has over 90 million global active users and processes two million transactions a day.

REUTERS

Firmus Capital

Firmus Capital has acquired Le Quest Mall, a single-storey commercial property in Bukit Batok Street 41. The property is the retail component of private mixed-residential development Le Quest.

The move comes just a month after the private equity real estate investment manager leased a building in Toa Payoh Lorong 8 to electric-carmaker Tesla.

The latest acquisition brings Firmus' newly launched Firmus Opportunity Fund VCC's total assets under management to $200 million.

THE BUSINESS TIMES