Company briefs: Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines said on Sunday that the company has not decided whether to mandate Covid-19 vaccines as the White House has requested.

The vaccination rate at the airline should be above 90 per cent by Nov 1, chief executive Ed Bastian told reporters on the sidelines of a conference of the International Air Transport Association in Boston.

The White House is pressing major United States airlines to mandate Covid-19 vaccines for employees by Dec 8 - the deadline for federal contractors. Large US airlines have a number of federal contracts.

REUTERS

Grab Holdings

Grab Holdings is boosting its ownership of Indonesian mobile wallet provider Ovo to about 90 per cent by acquiring stakes from Tokopedia and Lippo Group.

Grab, which plans to go public via a merger with Altimeter Growth by the end of this year, increased its holding in Bumi Cakrawala Perkasa, Ovo's parent, from about 39 per cent, according to a filing with the Ministry of Legal Affairs.

Grab has been expanding beyond ride-hailing into financial services and originally invested in Ovo as part of that effort.

BLOOMBERG

Ula

Indonesia's Ula has raised US$87 million (S$118 million) in a Series B funding round led by Prosus Ventures, Tencent and B-Capital, the B2B (business-to-business) e-commerce marketplace said yesterday.

Other participating investors include Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' investment firm Bezos Expeditions, Singapore-based private equity firm Northstar Group and South-east Asian funds AC Ventures and Citius. Existing investors Lightspeed India, Sequoia Capital India, Quona Capital and Alter Global also took part.

THE BUSINESS TIMES