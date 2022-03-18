Company Briefs: Deliveroo

Deliveroo

Deliveroo reported a narrower than expected loss in its first year as a publicly listed company, but additional costs still caused growing losses at the food delivery company. The London-based firm said that adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation was a loss of £131 million (S$233 million) over 2021, compared with an £11 million loss in 2020, after the company boosted marketing and technology investment.

The earnings, published yesterday, are its first annual financial performance since an initial public offering in March last year.

BLOOMBERG

SIX listing

Three Chinese companies - an engineering machinery maker, a battery producer and a medical equipment manufacturer - unveiled plans on Wednesday to list on the SIX Swiss Exchange, as Beijing reaffirms its support of offshore listings.

Shanghai-listed Sany Heavy Industry, Shenzhen-traded Gotion High Tech and Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) said in respective filings that they aim to sell Global Depository Receipts in Switzerland to fund global expansion. The companies said they were answering calls to strengthen connectivity between Chinese and European capital markets.

BLOOMBERG

Toyota Motor

Toyota aims to assemble about 800,000 vehicles globally on average per month in the April-June quarter, up from a year earlier but short of the carmaker's plans to make up for lost production due to the pandemic and chip shortages.

Toyota manufactured an average of about 750,000 vehicles per month during the April-June period a year earlier. The carmaker has faced a wave of challenges and supply-chain disruptions in recent months, brought on by everything from the Covid-19 pandemic to an earthquake that halted several of Toyota's plants in north Japan.

BLOOMBERG