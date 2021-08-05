Company briefs: Del Monte Pacific; SK Innovation; Toyota

Del Monte Pacific

Del Monte Pacific yesterday announced its decision to delay plans for the initial public offering of its 87 per cent-owned subsidiary, Del Monte Philippines, on the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Citing adverse market conditions amid the recent surge of Covid-19 cases in the Philippines and the region, Del Monte Pacific noted that the exchange has been highly volatile in recent weeks. The board believes that it is in the best interests of the group, shareholders and investors, to defer the listing until conditions improve.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

SK Innovation

SK Innovation Co will split off its battery business as the company looks to build up production to meet growing global demand for electric cars.

SK Innovation plans to form SK Battery in October after seeking approval from its shareholders on Sept 16, the company said in a regulatory filing yesterday. It will also separate its oil exploration and production operations into a new entity, it said, adding that SK Innovation will wholly own the two new companies after the split.

BLOOMBERG

Toyota

Toyota Motor Corp reported yesterday a higher-than-expected first-quarter operating profit of 997.49 billion yen (S$12.35 billion) as pandemic-hit sales rebounded and it weathered a global chip supply shortage better than many rivals.

The operating profit at Japan's biggest carmaker for the three months ended June 30 was higher than an average estimate of 752 billion yen by Refinitiv and well above 13.9 billion in the pandemic-hit first quarter a year earlier.

REUTERS