Company Briefs: Del Monte Pacific

Del Monte Pacific

Loss-making food and beverage player Del Monte Pacific is evaluating options to potentially refinance its US subsidiary's loan facilities of about US$1.4 billion (S$1.9 billion).

The subsidiary, Del Monte Foods, has loans comprising a US$442.5 million asset-based facility due in November next year, a US$670 million first-lien term loan due in February 2021, and a US$260 million second-lien term loan due in August 2021.

The group has been supporting Del Monte Foods' capital structure requirements and deleveraging efforts.

Del Monte also said it expects to report a loss for the second quarter of FY2020 ended last month as a result of one-off expenses. The group had swung to a net loss of US$38.3 million for the first quarter ended July 31, against a profit of US$3 million a year ago.

OUE Lippo Healthcare

Catalist-listed OUE Lippo Healthcare (OUELH) on Monday night announced that its chief operating officer, Dr Louis Tan Tiong Chin, 37, has resigned to "pursue other opportunities".

Dr Tan manages and oversees the group's overall operations, and was appointed to his current position on Jan 4 last year. His last day with the company is Feb 4 next year.

In a regulatory filing, the company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance, said that to the best of its knowledge, it is satisfied that there are no material reasons for Dr Tan's departure, save for those already disclosed.

Dr Tan holds 9,874 ordinary shares in OUELH, out of the company's 4.44 billion shares outstanding.

Oxley Holdings

Oxley Holdings has pared its stake in United Engineers (UE) to below 10 per cent after selling some 62 million shares, representing a 9.73 per cent interest, in the open market.

The bulk of the shares were scooped up by Yanlord Investment, whose general offer for UE turned unconditional after it crossed the 50 per cent threshold last Friday.

In a bourse filing on Monday, UE announced that Oxley has reduced its stake in the company to 9.19 per cent. Yanlord last Saturday said its unit, Yanlord Commercial Property Investments, had acquired an additional 9.4 per cent stake in UE a day earlier, by purchasing 59.9 million shares of UE from the open market at the offer price of $2.70. This brought the total stake in UE held or agreed to be acquired by the offeror - Yanlord Investment (Singapore) - and concert parties to 51.47 per cent. UE is now an indirect subsidiary of Yanlord.