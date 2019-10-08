Company Briefs: DC Frontiers; Oxley Holdings

DC Frontiers

Singapore artificial intelligence (AI) start-up DC Frontiers has raised US$5 million (S$6.9 million) from new strategic investor Nikkei Inc, owner of the Financial Times (FT) and publisher of Nikkei Asian Review.

Nikkei announced yesterday that it had acquired a 14.9 per cent stake in DC Frontiers. The start-up will work with Nikkei and FT on the product development of scoutAsia, a data and news service launched by Nikkei and FT earlier this year, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) said in a media statement yesterday. DC Frontiers is an associate company of SPH.

DC Frontiers' due diligence portal Handshakes specialises in corporate monitoring and research for the purpose of corporate due diligence. The start-up's AI and machine-learning technologies are meant to "dramatically" improve the accuracy and efficiency of scoutAsia's news monitoring and corporate information search functions.

The fresh funding will also help DC Frontiers expand its AI and other technological capabilities by establishing offshore research centres, and accelerate sales growth through the setting up of overseas sales offices.

This will also allow DC Frontiers to develop new applications, which may help SPH deepen audience engagement and better serve its users. SPH remains the second-largest shareholder in the start-up, after DC Frontiers co-founder Daryl Neo.

Oxley Holdings

Oxley Holdings has acquired the remaining 60 per cent interest in integrated property firm Pindan Group for zero consideration, it said yesterday during the midday market break.

The 45.5 million shares in the Perth-headquartered company were transferred to Oxley in settlement of a claim by Oxley relating to Pindan failing to meet agreed performance targets. Oxley did not disclose details of these targets in its filing.

The Singapore real estate developer acquired the shares from three other shareholders of Pindan, who are not related to Oxley. Pindan has also bought back and cancelled 46.7 million fully paid ordinary shares from two of its shareholders, to settle a debt of about A$24.3 million (S$22.7 million) owed to Pindan.

Pindan is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the developer, after the acquisition and share buyback, with Oxley holding all its 106.9 million issued and fully paid ordinary shares.

The Singapore group had bought a 40 per cent stake in Pindan in December 2017. The Australian firm has about 400 employees and an annual turnover of A$400 million, according to Oxley's latest annual report filed yesterday.