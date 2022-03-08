Company Briefs: DBS

DBS

DBS Bank has established a board sustainability committee (BSC) to provide added governance and oversight of material environmental, social and governance matters.

DBS said yesterday the move is a first by a Singapore bank. Sustainability matters were previously overseen by DBS' board executive committee. A BSC will allow greater focus on its sustainability agenda, which is one of the bank's key strategic imperatives, it added. DBS' sustainability agenda spans three pillars: responsible banking, responsible business practices and creating impact beyond banking.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

ADDX

Singapore Exchange-backed private market platform ADDX has unveiled ambitious growth plans as it promotes its chief commercial officer - an investment banking veteran - to chief executive.

ADDX said yesterday that Ms Choo Oi Yee, formerly the Singapore investment banking head of UBS until 2019, will head the private securities platform, subject to regulatory approvals. Driven by a surge in wealthy investors hunting for high-growth investments, ADDX expects to notch up US$850 million (S$1.2 billion) in transactions in the two years ending 2023, up from US$150 million in the two years ending 2021.

REUTERS

Uniqlo

Fast Retailing, Asia's largest retailer and parent of Uniqlo, will continue to operate in Russia, even as international pressure to isolate the country for its invasion of Ukraine sees waves of firms pull out.

"Clothing is a necessity of life. The people of Russia have the same right to live as we do," chief executive Tadashi Yanai said. While he is against the war and urged every country to oppose it, all 50 Uniqlo stores will continue to operate in Russia.

Mr Yanai has said he questions a trend that pressures companies to make political choices.

BLOOMBERG