Company briefs: Crown Resorts

A powerful government-ordered inquiry has found Australian casino operator Crown Resorts unfit for a gambling licence in the state of Western Australia, the state's Racing and Gaming Minister Tony Buti said yesterday.

"The royal commission found that the Crown entities are presently not suitable to continue to hold a gaming licence for the Perth casino," he told reporters.

He added that the inquiry had recommended that Crown continue operating under the supervision of a government-appointed monitor for two years, rather than have its licence revoked.

The manager of Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT) yesterday said it is undertaking a strategic review of KIT's wholly owned Ixom business, with a view to potentially unlocking value from the asset. Ixom is the sole manufacturer of liquefied chlorine and the leading manufacturer of caustic soda in Australia, the trustee-manager said in a bourse filing. It was acquired by KIT in 2019 and is among the leading industrial infrastructure businesses in Australia and New Zealand, supplying and distributing critical water treatment chemicals and industrial and speciality chemicals key to fundamental industries.

Renault is preparing for an exit from Russia amid mounting pressure on the French automaker to stop doing business in the country over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The firm is halting operations at its Moscow plant, it said on Wednesday, and is considering the future of a Russian venture called AvtoVaz. In response to the pullback from its second-biggest market, Renault revised downwards its financial outlook for this year, both for profit margin and free cash flow. Its operating margin is now seen narrowing to around 3 per cent this year from a forecast of at least 4 per cent.

