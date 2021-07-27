Company Briefs: Crown Resorts

Crown Resorts

Casino operator Crown Resorts yesterday said Western Australia state has extended the time given to a Royal Commission probing operations at its Perth casino to March next year.

The move comes after Victoria state last month said it would give additional time and funding to a separate Royal Commission that is probing Crown's operations in that state, to allow it to investigate a wider range of matters. The ongoing inquiries into Crown are to assess its fitness for holding gambling licences in various Australian cities after the media accused the company of ties to money laundering.

REUTERS

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse Group said it has reached a settlement with its former wealth management executive Iqbal Khan and a private detective firm Investigo, bringing to a close a spying scandal that rocked one of Europe's biggest lenders and ultimately led to the ouster of its chief executive Tidjane Thiam last year.

"All involved parties have agreed to settle and this matter is now closed," a spokesman for the bank said on Sunday.

A probe by Swiss financial regulator Finma over the company's surveillance activities is ongoing.

BLOOMBERG

Giorgio Armani

Sales at Giorgio Armani jumped 34 per cent in the first half of this year as business in China and the United States helped the Italian fashion group bounce back, although it said it could be next year before it fully recovers from the pandemic.

"The goal is to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2022, with... over €2 billion (S$3.2 billion) in direct consolidated revenues," chief executive Giorgio Armani said on Sunday. The group said consolidated net sales had fallen 25 per cent last year to €1.6 billion, with most of the decline occurring in the first half.

REUTERS