Company Briefs: Crown Resorts

Crown Resorts

Law firm Maurice Blackburn has launched a second class action lawsuit against Crown Resorts, it said yesterday, alleging that the Australian casino giant's corporate failings caused a massive share price plunge in October. Shares of Crown fell 10 per cent on Oct 19, when Australia's financial crime agency started investigating the company over suspected failures to comply with anti-money laundering protocols.

Over October and last month, Crown acknowledged the possibility of money laundering taking place in casinos. Since then, the company's gaming licence has been suspended.

REUTERS

Soilbuild Group

Soilbuild Group Holdings executive chairman Lim Chap Huat and Blackstone Real Estate have proposed to take Soilbuild Business Space Reit (Soilbuild Reit) private at 55 cents in cash per unit.

The proposed privatisation is to be effected by way of a trust scheme of arrangement.

The scheme in consideration represents a premium of about 34.5 per cent, 34.8 per cent, 53.2 per cent and 29.1 per cent over the volume-weighted average price per Soilbuild Reit unit respectively for the one-month, three-month, six-month and 12-month period up to and including Aug 31.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Reddit

Social network firm Reddit said on Sunday that it would buy short-video platform Dubsmash, becoming the latest company to expand in a space dominated by Chinese-owned TikTok.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but a spokesman for Reddit said the acquisition was based on a combination of cash and stock.

Reddit said in a blog post that the deal would give its users, who can already upload and stream videos, access to Dubsmash's editing and short-video creation tools.

REUTERS