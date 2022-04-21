Company briefs: Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse Group expects to post a first-quarter loss due to a 200 million Swiss francs (S$288.5 million) hit to revenues from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a previously indicated increase in legal provisions.

The lender said yesterday that its results, due next week, would be negatively affected by its exposure to the war in Ukraine both with respect to counter-party and credit risks. It will also see total legal provisions increase by 600 million francs, to a total of 700 million francs for the quarter, related to developments in a number of legal cases more than a decade old.

BLOOMBERG

Ramsay Health Care

A group led by KKR & Co made an unsolicited near US$15 billion (S$20.5 billion) bid for Ramsay Health Care Ltd yesterday, underlining buyout funds' appetite for healthcare assets and pushing the Australian company's shares up by as much as 30 per cent.

If successful, the takeover would rank as the biggest private equity-backed buyout of an Australian company, and would be the biggest deal in Australia this year, nearly doubling activity, Refinitiv data shows.

REUTERS

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs Group is hiring senior investment bankers in Singapore, according to people with knowledge of the matter, as the US lender looks to bolster its dealmaking capabilities in South-east Asia.

The firm has hired Chua Hui Yin from JPMorgan Chase & Co to cover corporate finance and execution, as well as OCBC Bank's Andrew Teo for Singapore investment banking, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is not public.

BLOOMBERG