Company briefs :Credit Bureau Asia

Credit Bureau Asia

The credit and risk information solutions provider began its trading debut at $1.13 on the Singapore Exchange's mainboard yesterday - 21.5 per cent or 20 cents above its initial public offering price of 93 cents per share.

It was among the most active counters in early trade. It closed at $1.07 yesterday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

HSBC

Fear of owning HSBC Holdings shares is turning into a fear of missing out on a major rally.

Europe's biggest lender is up 55 per cent in Hong Kong after touching its 25-year low in September, and is the best-performing stock on the Hang Seng Index this quarter.

Just two months ago, investors were fretting over how mounting regulatory and economic pressures would squeeze the firm's key businesses in Asia.

BLOOMBERG

Nomura Holdings

The brokerage is on a hiring spree to bolster its wealth and fixed income businesses in Asia - key areas for growth at Japan's biggest securities firm after its latest cost-cutting drive.

It hired about 20 to 25 private bankers from rivals, including Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas, this year and plans to add similar numbers in each of the next two to three years. BLOOMBERG