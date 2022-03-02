Company Briefs: Cosco Shipping

Cosco Shipping

Logistics management service provider Cosco Shipping reported a surge of 261 per cent for its FY2021 earnings to $30.1 million in a filing yesterday evening. The mainboard-listed company reported a 7 per centrise in FY2021 revenue to $198.5 million from $185.8 million.

The growth in revenue was driven by higher logistics and ship repair and marine engineering activities. This was partially offset by lower revenue from shipping and property management. Earnings growth was driven mainly by a gain on disposal of a subsidiary and higher shipping charges. This was partly offset by lower government grants.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Golden Agri-Resources

Golden Agri-Resources yesterday posted a 71.2 per cent growth in net profit to US$323 million (S$437 million) for the second half ended Dec 31 last year, up from US$188.6 million in the year-ago period. The palm oil company's revenue for the period stood at US$5.73 billion, a 55.3 per cent rise from a year ago.

In a bourse filing, the group said the higher revenue is mainly due to strong international crude palm oil prices, higher production output and improved margins in its downstream business.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Toshiba

Toshiba chief executive Satoshi Tsunakawa resigned from his post yesterday in the latest turbulent move at the Japanese firm which could lead to yet another review of its plans to split.

He will be replaced on an interim basis by senior executive Taro Shimada. Mr Tsunakawa will remain for now as chairman of the board of directors.

Toshiba last month scrapped its plan to divide into three listed companies and switched to a proposal to split into two instead.

BLOOMBERG