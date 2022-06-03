Company Briefs: ComfortDelGro

ComfortDelGro

ComfortDelGro (CDC) Australia yesterday said its wholly owned subsidiary CDC Darwin has won the Northern Territory government tender for a six-year contract to operate bus services in Darwin, Australia.

CDC Darwin will be the sole operator of public bus transport in Darwin, Palmerston and rural areas, and for special needs services in the region.

ComfortDelGro said its bus fleet size in Australia is currently about 2,800. The new contract will start on July 1.

Business news publication Forbes announced on Wednesday that it has pulled the plug on a merger transaction with a specially created investment company as fewer of such deals get completed.

Forbes said that its shareholders had terminated the transaction with Magnum Opus Acquisition. The media company gave no reason for the move but expressed confidence in its future. Forbes had announced the deal last August, envisioning raising about US$600 million (S$824 million) through the union with Magnum Opus, a special purpose acquisition company.

Amazon.com said that from yesterday it will stop supplying retailers in China with its Kindle e-readers and will shut its Kindle e-bookstore in the country next year.

Amazon did not give a specific reason, but said it was adjusting the strategic focus of its operations and that its other business lines in China would continue. The Kindle China e-bookstore will stop selling e-books from June 30 next year, it said, though customers will be able to continue downloading any purchased books for a year beyond that.

