Company briefs: ComfortDelGro Engineering

ComfortDelGro Engineering

ComfortDelGro Engineering, a subsidiary of mainboard-listed ComfortDelGro, has entered into a second joint venture with Engie South East Asia to develop and manage solar energy solutions.

Through ComfortDelGro Engie Solar, both sides intend to electrify ComfortDelGro's fleet of vehicles, the transport operator said yesterday. It aims to start operations by the second half of next year. It will first install and operate rooftop solar panels atop three buildings in Loyang, Pandan and Ubi, operated by ComfortDelGro Engineering.

Manulife US Reit

Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust (Manulife US Reit) yesterday said it will acquire three properties in the US for US$201.6 million (S$276 million).

The breakdown is US$61.75 million for Diablo Technology Park in Arizona, US$106 million for Park Place also in Arizona, and US$33.85 million for Tanasbourne Commerce Centre in Oregon. The purchase considerations are lower than their valuations by 5 per cent, 0.8 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively. It intends to fund its proposed acquisitions through a combination of loans and proceeds from a private placement.

Westpac

Westpac Banking Corp yesterday said it will likely be fined A$113 million (S$110.3 million). Australia's No. 3 lender admitted to six civil penalty proceedings filed by the country's securities regulator, including allegations against its banking, superannuation, wealth management and now divested general insurance units.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission had alleged that Westpac charged over A$10 million in advisory fees to more than 11,000 dead people and distributed duplicate insurance policies to over 7,000 clients.

