Company Briefs : ComfortDelGro

ComfortDelGro

The shareholders of ComfortDelGro have rejected its auditors after a majority did not vote for their reappointment during the transport operator's annual general meetingyesterday.

ComfortDelGro said Deloitte & Touche would no longer be the auditors of the company from yesterday.

According to a source, proxy advisers recommended that shareholders vote against the reappointment of Deloitte as its remuneration for advisory work last year to list ComfortDelGro's Australian business had exceeded the limit of 50 per cent of the annual audit fee.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Amazon

Amazon's Prime Video launched a movie rental service in India yesterday, promising to release more than 40 original series and movies over the next two years in a key market.

With a population of nearly 1.4 billion, India is a valuable market for Amazon and its rivals Netflix and Walt Disney's Disney+ Hotstar.

"We are super excited about the launch," Mr Gaurav Gandhi, head of Amazon Prime Video India, said at a function, adding that the service would widen customers' reach and choice. It enables them to pay per movie, instead of a flat monthly fee.

REUTERS

Toyota Motor

The Thai unit of Toyota Motor yesterday signed an agreement with the South-east Asian country on incentives to promote the use of electric vehicles (EVs) in the major regional car production base.

The incentives include tax breaks and subsidies to help make EVs cheaper, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said after the signing that the deal with Thailand's largest car producer will be "a leap" for the use of EVs in the country as consumers are waiting for major carmakers to join the scheme.

REUTERS