Company Briefs: Clozette

Clozette

Singapore-based beauty and lifestyle media firm Clozette has raised US$10 million (S$13.5 million) in Series C funding from Cool Japan Fund, a public-private fund under Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

The investment will be used to scale the company's data-driven content and analytics platform, expand its presence in new markets starting with Thailand, and develop an interactive Cool Japan Ecosystem, Clozette said.

The Cool Japan Ecosystem, scheduled to launch in June this year, will help to promote Japanese fashion, beauty, food, travel and lifestyle to consumers worldwide.

Founded in 2010, Clozette is a women-focused social content network that curates user-generated content managed by a team of over 90 employees operating in South-east Asia and Japan. The company said it now has more than 3,500 creators, with a collective social reach exceeding 600 million.

KrisEnergy

KrisEnergy yesterday said its chief operating officer James Parkin, who has been with the company since it started in 2009, has resigned to pursue other interests.

His last day will be on Oct 3, the upstream oil and gas firm said in a regulatory filing.

Mr Parkin's replacement has yet to be named, the company confirmed.

He has more than 38 years of experience in the upstream oil and gas sector, of which 31 years have been in South-east Asia, the company added.

During his time at KrisEnergy, he was a member of the firm's founding management team in 2009.

KrisEnergy chief executive officer Kelvin Tang said Mr Parkin has been an instrumental figure in the company since it started and has provided guidance across the organisation.

"On behalf of all KrisEnergy employees, I would like to give our sincere thanks to James. While we regret his decision, we send him our best wishes as he embarks on a new adventure," he added.