Company briefs: Clariant

Clariant

Clariant plans to cut about 1,000 jobs as it slims down amid a series of divestments, the Swiss speciality chemicals company said yesterday.

"The rightsizing programme foresees a reduction of approximately 1,000 positions in service and regional structures. Approximately one-third of the reductions will be included in the divestment transfers," it said, adding it would book a provision of around 70 million Swiss francs (S$103 million) in the fourth quarter for the programme. The reductions will extend over two years and will include departures attributable to natural fluctuation, Clariant said.

REUTERS

Philippine Airlines

Philippine Airlines plans to seek court protection from creditors while it pursues debt restructuring with government help, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said yesterday, as it fights to survive a pandemic that has battered the industry globally.

The loss-making flag carrier, partly owned by Japan's ANA Holdings, informed the ministry of its plans last week but gave no details as to what kind of government assistance it needs, Mr Dominguez told reporters.

Philippine Airlines last month announced a reduction of 2,700 jobs, or a third of its workforce.

REUTERS

&ever

Indoor vertical farming company &ever is setting up its global research and development centre in Singapore.

The facility will be co-located with the German firm's mega-farm in Changi, which is slated to begin operations in the fourth quarter of next year.

The announcement comes about a month after the firm said it received a funding award under the Singapore Food Agency's "30x30 Express" grant to build its indoor vertical farm. The R&D centre will be set up with support from the Economic Development Board as well.

HE BUSINESS TIMES