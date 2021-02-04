Company briefs: City Developments Limited

City Developments Limited

City Developments Limited (CDL) has pledged to reach net zero carbon operations for buildings under its direct control by 2030.

The developer has signed the WorldGBC's Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment and is also advocating for all buildings to be net zero carbon in operation by 2050. The commitment requires the developer to disclose, reduce and verify operating emissions of its managed buildings.

A net zero carbon building is one that is highly energy-efficient and is powered by renewable energy and offsets.

Keppel Corporation

Keppel Corp's asset-management arm has launched a China logistics property fund in league with a global institutional investor, with an initial commitment of about 1.4 billion yuan (S$288.8 million).

The fund, which will invest in "developing high-quality assets in key logistics hubs in China", will have an option to upsize by a similar amount by the end of this year.

It will be Keppel Capital's inaugural China-focused logistics property fund, with wholly owned Keppel Capital China (SG) serving as the fund's investment manager.

Ascendas Reit

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust's (Ascendas Reit) distribution per unit for its second half ended Dec 31 last year fell 0.9 per cent to 7.418 cents, the Reit said on Tuesday.

It reported a 12.5 per cent increase in gross revenue for the six months to $528.2 million, up from $469.4 million in the previous year.

Net property income rose 7.8 per cent to $388.2 million while full-year gross revenue rose 13.6 per cent to $1.05 billion.

