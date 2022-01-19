Company briefs: Citigroup

Citigroup

Citigroup said it hired 5,500 young employees for its Asia businesses over the last two years, ahead of its target to recruit 6,000 by 2023.

Consumer banking operations took up 48 per cent of the overall hires, followed by 31 per cent for the institutional businesses, with the rest in support roles, according to a Hong Kong-based spokesman. About 58 per cent of the hires were female.

The Asia-Pacific is home to more than half of the world's youth population, estimated at 700 million people.

Microsoft

Microsoft yesterday said it is buying Activision Blizzard in a US$68.7 billion (S$92.7 billion) deal, uniting two of the biggest forces in video games. In its largest purchase ever, Microsoft will pay US$95 a share in cash for one of the US' biggest gaming publishers, known for titles like Call Of Duty and World Of Warcraft.

Adding Activision's stable of popular titles will help Microsoft expand its own offerings for the Xbox console and better compete with rival Sony's PlayStation.

Toyota

Toyota Motor said it is unlikely to reach its goal of manufacturing 9 million cars this fiscal year through March due to persistent chip shortages. The world's No. 1 automaker is paring back production to 700,000 units in February, around 150,000 units lower than its original goal for the month, according to a statement yesterday.

It did not set a new annual target. Toyota had already slashed its annual production outlook in September as Covid-19 lockdowns in South-east Asia disrupted its ability to procure key parts from the region.

