Company briefs

Citigroup

Citigroup is among underwriters that have temporarily paused initial public offerings (IPOs) of new US special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs) until they get more clarity on potential legal risks posed by recently proposed rules, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Last week, the Securities and Exchange Commission issued a sweeping plan for tightening oversight of Spacs after US lawmakers and investor advocates argued that the listings were bypassing rules imposed on traditional IPOs and exposing retail shareholders to risks.

BLOOMBERG

Intel

Intel's chief executive Pat Gelsinger is on the move, visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that has fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions.

Mr Gelsinger is travelling to Japan, Taiwan and India, according to a person familiar with his itinerary. As part of the trip, he will meet Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's foremost contract chipmaker that now counts Intel as a client, said the person.

The company is not expected to make any significant announcements during the trip.

BLOOMBERG

ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil signalled its highest profit since 2008 as Russia's war in Ukraine upended global commodity markets. Exxon's announcement that first-quarter results may have reached nearly US$11 billion (S$14.9 billion) augurs booming profits across the oil industry as trade sanctions, shipping disruptions and surging demand strain supply lines.

But key Democrats in the United States House of Representatives have demanded Exxon and peers Chevron, Shell and BP halt dividends and share buybacks until the war's end, and scolded them for "profiteering off the crisis in Ukraine".

BLOOMBERG