Company Briefs : Citigroup Credit Suisse Volkswagen

Citigroup

Citigroup is targeting India as one of its top markets to expand in globally as risks mount in China and other regions, the bank's global co-head of investment banking said.

India presents "very clear" opportunities, said Mr Manolo Falco, the global co-head of banking, capital markets and advisory, in an interview in Mumbai.

The New York-based lender expects initial public offerings in India to pick up in 2023, as well as inbound deals in renewable energy and infrastructure, he said.

BLOOMBERG

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse Group shares slumped to a record low after the bank was forced to deny a Reuters report that it is considering exiting the United States market, signalling that doubts still remain over the troubled lender's upcoming strategy revamp.

"Credit Suisse is not exiting the US market. Any reporting that suggests otherwise is categorically false and completely unfounded," said a representative for the bank in a statement late on Thursday.

Shares fell by as much as 8 per cent on Friday, trading at 4.34 Swiss francs as at 10.39am in Zurich.

BLOOMBERG

Volkswagen

Volkswagen could shift production out of Germany and eastern Europe if a shortage of natural gas persists, the latest sign that the energy crisis unleashed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatens to upend Europe's industrial landscape.

Volkswagen, Europe's biggest carmaker, said on Thursday that moving production was one of the options available for it in the medium term if gas shortages last beyond this winter. The carmaker has major factories in Germany, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, which are among the European countries most reliant on Russian gas.

BLOOMBERG