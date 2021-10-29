Company briefs: Citigroup

Citigroup

Citigroup has appointed Mr Jonathan Quek and Mr Matthew Nimtz as co-heads of banking capital markets and advisory for South-east Asia. The pair, based in Singapore, will replace Mr David Biller who is relocating to Europe at the end of the year to become the co-head of industrials investment banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia and Japan, according to an internal memo that was seen by Bloomberg. Mr Nimtz and Mr Quek will also keep their existing roles in mergers and acquisitions, and real estate respectively, the memo said. Both are Citigroup veterans and have worked together in Singapore for 10 years.

BLOOMBERG

Airbus

European planemaker Airbus said yesterday that it was again raising its full-year profit target after turning in a profit in the third quarter of this year. Airbus, which said it has delivered 424 planes since the beginning of the year, said in a statement that it booked net profit of €404 million (S$631 million) in the period from July to September, compared with a loss of €767 million a year earlier.

Airbus said it also flew back into the black on its bottom line in the first nine months of this year, when it turned in a net profit of €2.635 billion from a loss of €2.686 billion a year earlier.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

WPP

WPP, the world's biggest advertising firm, raised its sales guidance again yesterday and said that much better than expected third-quarter trading showed a structural change to its growth rate, sending its shares up 4 per cent. Advertising giants have been in the vanguard of the global corporate recovery from the coronavirus pandemic as firms spend on new brand campaigns, digital advertising and e-commerce to tap renewed consumer spending. WPP said the strength of demand compared with its performance before the pandemic showed that this was much more than a cyclical recovery.

REUTERS