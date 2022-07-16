Company Briefs : Celsius

Celsius

Celsius Network listed a US$1.19 billion (S$1.67 billion) deficit on its balance sheet in a bankruptcy court filing on Thursday, a day after the cryptocurrency lender filed for bankruptcy protection, or Chapter 11.

Celsius froze withdrawals last month, citing "extreme" market conditions.

In the filing at the United States Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of New York, Celsius also said that it had US$40 million in claims against Singapore-based Three Arrows Capital, a crypto hedge fund that filed for bankruptcy earlier this month.

BLOOMBERG

Fast Retailing

Japan's Fast Retailing, the owner of clothing brand Uniqlo, posted a record quarterly profit on Thursday.

Operating profit for the three-month period to the end of May jumped 37 per cent from a year earlier to 81.8 billion yen (S$827 million), an all-time high, the company said in a statement, as it lifted forecasts for sales and earnings for the full fiscal year.

Sales and profit slid dramatically in the Chinese market, where the company has almost 900 stores, due to extended Covid-19 restrictions in the first half of this year.

REUTERS

Katrina Group

Catalist-listed food and beverage company Katrina Group has named Mr Andreas Lorenz, 49, as chief operating officer for its hospitality subsidiary.

Mr Lorenz, a German citizen, has years of experience running luxury hotels in Singapore, China and the United States. He will oversee ST Hospitality's operations as well as expansion plans by identifying new properties to manage. ST Hospitality now operates boutique co-living hotels, serviced apartments and fully serviced condominium rental units in Singapore. Kang Wan Chern