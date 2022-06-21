Company Briefs: Celsius Air New Zealand Reenova

Celsius

Celsius Network will need more time to stabilise its liquidity and operations, the embattled cryptocurrency lending platform said in a blog post after it froze deposits last week.

Celsius, one of the biggest crypto lenders, has been struggling to raise funds in a fragile digital asset market hit by tightening interest rates, liquidity, and the collapse of the Terra blockchain last month.

"We want our community to know that our objective continues to be stabilising our liquidity and operations," Celsius said in its blog yesterday. "This process will take time."

Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand expects to reach 75 per cent of its pre-Covid-19 international capacity and more than 100 per cent of pre-pandemic domestic capacity by the end of the year, as travel demand recovers, its chief executive officer Greg Foran said yesterday.

The New Zealand national carrier is operating at 50 per cent of international and nearly 100 per cent of pre-pandemic domestic capacity, he said on the sidelines of an airline industry gathering in Doha, Qatar.

Reenova

Suspended stock Reenova Investment Holding was yesterday slapped with a compliance notice from bourse regulator Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo), only days after an announcement that its senior executive and director left as the company is "not able to run functionally".

Following the departures of the pair - lead independent director Lee Ka Shao and group financial controller and company secretary Kwok Kai Ming - SGX RegCo noted that Reenova's nominating committee will have only two members.

