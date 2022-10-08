Company briefs: Cathay Pacific Airways; TSMC; BHP Group

Cathay Pacific Airways

Just over 1,000 people signed up for Cathay Pacific Airways' flight attendant recruiting drive, around half of the 2,000 targeted by end-2023, underscoring the labour challenges it faces as it seeks to fully restore flights in and out of the Asian financial hub.

Cathay said it was satisfied with the expressions of interest so far, which started last month. Replenishing the airline's ranks of flight attendants and pilots is a delicate matter for Cathay, an airline which, with no domestic market to rely upon, suffered tremendously during the Covid-19 pandemic.

BLOOMBERG

TSMC

TSMC has reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue, signalling the chip giant is benefiting from market share gains to weather an industry slowdown.

Revenue at the world's largest contract chipmaker rose 48 per cent to about NT$613 billion (S$28 billion) in the third quarter, according to Bloomberg. Analysts estimated NT$603 billion on average. Rising revenue at Apple's most important chipmaker signals that the largest players in the US$550 billion (S$787 billion) semiconductor industry may avoid the severe downturn investors have feared.

BLOOMBERG

BHP Group

BHP Group is seeking approval from Australia's government to extend the life of a metallurgical coal mine in Queensland for almost a century, drawing the ire of climate groups.

The development application, via a joint venture with Mitsubishi, would ensure the continuation of the Peak Downs Mine "for up to approximately 93 years", according to a filing published by the Australian government. The move comes even after Australia's centre-left government vowed to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

BLOOMBERG