Company briefs: Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific Airways said yesterday that the Hong Kong government has agreed to extend the drawdown period for a HK$7.8 billion (S$1.3 billion) loan facility by a year to June next year, giving it more flexibility to manage liquidity.

The bridge loan was part of a US$5 billion (S$6.6 billion) rescue package led by the Hong Kong government and Cathay's major shareholders Swire Pacific and Air China last year to help the airline weather the Covid-19 crisis.

REUTERS

Tesla

Tesla has parted ways with Mr Jerome Guillen, a 10-year veteran who most recently served as president of heavy trucking and was one of four top executives running the company alongside chief executive Elon Musk.

Mr Guillen left the electric car company on June 3, according to a regulatory filing on Monday. He was a top lieutenant to Mr Musk and previously served as president of Tesla's automotive business. He was named head of heavy trucking in March.

BLOOMBERG

Google

Google has agreed to pay €220 million (S$354.8 million) and change the way its business works across the world after settling a French probe that struck at the heart of its power over online advertising.

France's antitrust agency said on Monday that the United States tech giant used its dominance over ad sales and purchasing on its platforms to distort the market to its own advantage, hurting publishers such as News Corp.

BLOOMBERG