Company Briefs : Carsome New Oriental Education & Technology Virgin Australia

Car e-commerce platform Carsome has raised US$290 million (S$393 million) in its Series E round at a post-money valuation of US$1.7 billion.

The latest funding round was led by the Qatar Investment Authority as well as Temasek-backed investors 65 Equity Partners and Seatown Private Capital Master Fund.

65 Equity Partners is a Temasek unit that is managing the Anchor Fund, a $1.5 billion co-investment fund set up by Temasek and the Singapore Government to catalyse listings on the Singapore Exchange.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group fired tens of thousands of employees last year, the biggest layoffs disclosed since China embarked on a crackdown on private enterprises over a year ago.

Mr Yu Minhong, founder and chairman of the Chinese tutoring giant, revealed in a WeChat post at the weekend that the company dismissed 60,000 workers - nearly three-quarters of its workforce as at May - and saw revenue fall 80 per cent after ending all grade nine tutoring services following Beijing's overhaul of the US$100 billion (S$135 billion) after-school education sector last July.

Virgin Australia yesterday said it will cut capacity by around 25 per cent for the rest of this month and for next month due to reduced travel demand and staff being required to isolate themselves as Covid-19 case numbers rise in Australia.

The airline, which competes against Qantas Airways, said it will cut some flight frequencies and suspend 10 routes temporarily.

Australia yesterday surpassed a million Covid-19 cases, with more than half of these recorded in the past week, as the Omicron variant ripped through most of the country.

