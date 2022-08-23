Company Briefs: Carrefour

Carrefour

French supermarket retailer Carrefour says it will freeze the prices of 100 of its products to help the country's people tackle soaring inflation.

Carrefour's move follows those of other leading French companies that have taken steps to help the country's consumers deal with the record inflation, following pressure from President Emmanuel Macron's government.

Last month, French oil major TotalEnergies said it would reduce fuel prices at its service stations, while shipping line CMA CGM said it would cut shipping fees for imports to France from Asia.

REUTERS

First Reit

First Real Estate Investment Trust (First Reit) has launched a tender offer to buy back $60 million in Series 002 subordinated perpetual securities in cash, at 70 per cent of the principal amount.

On top of the purchase price, First Reit will also pay the accrued - but unpaid - distribution on all securities accepted for sale.

Standard Chartered Bank has been appointed the dealer manager of the invitation.

In its bourse filing yesterday, the management of First Reit said the rationale for its offer is to provide liquidity to the security holders.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Starbucks

Starbucks reported a more than 40 per cent drop in China sales in the quarter ended July 3 as Covid-19 lockdowns hammered consumer demand in the world's second-largest economy.

The firm began the period with about a quarter of its Chinese stores shut due to Covid-19 policies, and its 940 locations in Shanghai were locked down for about two-thirds of the financial quarter.

Separately, Burberry Group, Richemont and Adidas reported at least a 35 per cent drop in their most recent quarterly results. Kering, which owns Gucci, saw a drop of over 30 per cent.

BLOOMBERG