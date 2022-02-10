Company Briefs: Carousell; HPH Trust; Alibaba Group

Carousell

Carousell, a Singapore-based online marketplace operator, is in talks to buy property portal 99 Group for more than US$150 million (S$202 million), a person with knowledge of the matter said. The two companies are in early discussions for a cash-and-shares deal, according to the person.

The negotiations come as Carousell, founded in 2012, prepares for a potential listing this year. It is in talks to go public through a merger with blank-cheque company L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp.

Chief executive officer of 99 Group Darius Cheung declined to comment.

BLOOMBERG

HPH Trust

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (HPH Trust) posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 8 Hong Kong cents for its second half ended Dec 31, 2021, up 3.9 per cent from 7.7 cents a year ago. This brings its DPU for the full year to 14.5 cents, from 12 cents in the year-ago period, HPH Trust said in a bourse filing yesterday.

For the full year, HPH Trust posted a profit of HK$1.75 billion (S$302 million), a 110.1 per cent rise from the HK$831.4 million posted in financial year 2020. This was driven by higher storage income and lower interest expenses at some of its terminals.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group shares jumped in Hong Kong yesterday as SoftBank Group said it was not involved in the Chinese tech giant's filing of additional American depositary shares (ADSs), allaying investor fears that the firm's largest shareholder might be looking to cash out.

Alibaba shares had fallen earlier this week after the firm filed to register an additional one billion ADSs with the Securities and Exchange Commission. That triggered analyst speculation that SoftBank might look to dispose of some of its shares, particularly as it is seen to need cash to fund buybacks.

BLOOMBERG