Company briefs: Carousell

Carousell

Online marketplace Carousell has acquired Ox Street, a Singapore-based marketplace for authenticated sneakers and street wear, the company announced yesterday. It did not disclose the deal value. Founded in 2019, Ox Street is focused on making the second-hand sneaker purchase experience more seamless for South-east Asian youth by inspecting and authenticating the sneakers before they reach buyers.

The deal comes weeks after Carousell raised US$100 million (S$135 million) in a round led by South Korean private equity firm STIC, valuing the company at US$1.1 billion.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Toyota

Toyota plans to produce around 850,000 to 900,000 units next month. While that target was cut from its previous plan to make one million cars because of Covid-19-related supply chain issues in South-east Asia, it is up from the 773,551 units in the same period in 2019, and 828,066 units in November last year.

The world's No. 1 carmaker said last Friday that it is maintaining its full-year production target of nine million vehicles for the 12 months to end-March, helped by smaller-than-anticipated production cuts last month and this month and the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in South-east Asia.

BLOOMBERG

Foxconn

Foxconn Technology Group unveiled its first electric vehicles, a milestone that could boost the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer's credentials as a serious bidder for Apple's secretive automotive project. The sport utility vehicle and sedan models introduced yesterday are concept vehicles that the manufacturer plans to build for automotive customers rather than sell under its own brand.

Foxconn is the largest assembler of iPhones, giving it an edge as a potential carmaker partner for Apple as the United States company weighs expanding into vehicles.

BLOOMBERG