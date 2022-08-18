Company briefs: Carlsberg 

Carlsberg

Danish brewer Carlsberg yesterday reported second-quarter revenue below expectations as earnings were hit by higher commodity and energy prices despite a recovery of sales in bars and restaurants.

"Global uncertainty remains high, with the increasing input cost pressure a particular challenge for us in the coming quarters," chief executive Cees 't Hart said in a statement.

Carlsberg, which also produces brands such as Kronenbourg 1664, Tuborg and Somersby, stuck to its full-year guidance.

REUTERS

Tencent Holdings

China's Tencent Holdings plans to sell all or the bulk of its US$24 billion (S$33 billion) stake in food delivery company Meituan to placate domestic regulators and monetise an eight-year-old investment, four sources said.

Tencent, which owns 17 per cent of Meituan, has been engaging with financial advisers in recent months to work out how to execute a potentially large sale of its Meituan stake, said three of the sources.

The technology giant invested in 2014 in Meituan's rival Dianping, which then merged with Meituan a year later to form the current company.

REUTERS

CNBC

CNBC's long-time executive and chairman Mark Hoffman is stepping down next month, the business news channel said on Tuesday.

Mr Hoffman became CNBC's president in 2005 and has overseen its global expansion, digital and TV growth. He took over as chairman in 2015.

CNBC is one of Comcast-owned NBCUniversal's (NBCU) most consistently growing assets, according to the company. NBCU hired Mr Cesar Conde in 2020 to oversee NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC and to help lead a fast-growing online presence.

REUTERS