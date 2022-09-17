Company Briefs : ByteDance Uber Apple

ByteDance

ByteDance is offering to buy back as much as US$3 billion (S$4.2 billion) of its own shares from investors at a valuation of about US$300 billion, giving existing backers a way to cash out after plans for an initial public offering stalled.

The Beijing-based company, parent of TikTok video app, informed shareholders of the plan on Friday via e-mail. The offered price per share of just under US$177 gave it an implied valuation of US$300 billion, it wrote in the memo viewed by Bloomberg News. It also said it was extending its existing stock incentive plan for another 10 years.

BLOOMBERG

Uber

Uber Technologies has shut down internal Slack messaging as it investigates a cyber security breach by a hacker claiming to have accessed sensitive company data. Employees on Thursday received a Slack message from an unknown person claiming "I am a hacker," said a person with knowledge of the matter.

The perpetrator co-opted a staff member's account and claimed to have gained access also to internal databases, the person said.

The cyber attacker was an 18-year-old who managed to infiltrate a plethora of internal systems, the New York Times reported.

BLOOMBERG

Apple

The latest iPhone hit stores on Friday, and Apple is counting on well-heeled shoppers to make it a hit in a year of roaring inflation and shaky technology spending. The iPhone 14 line-up reserves the best features for the high-end Pro models costing at least US$1,000 (S$1,410). Based on pre-order data, the strategy is working - the most expensive new iPhone is its most popular version now. Though spending on mobile devices and computers is slowing, there is still an appetite for top-tier phones - allowing Apple to hold production steady while much of the sector is scaling back.

BLOOMBERG