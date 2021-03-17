Company briefs: ByteDance

ByteDance

The standout Chinese start-up ByteDance has begun hiring employees for a possible push into semiconductors, exploring an expansion well beyond the hit video app TikTok.

The company has posted at least a dozen job openings related to semiconductors, including for hardware and software engineers in Chinese cities like Shanghai and Beijing.

A spokesman for the company confirmed it is hiring talent as it explores initiatives in the field, including building server chips based on the designs of British chip company Arm.

BLOOMBERG

Volkswagen

German carmaker Volkswagen plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe and expand infrastructure for charging electric vehicles globally.

The world's No. 2 carmaker said on Monday that it wants to have six battery cell factories - which the company will build alone or with partners - operating in Europe by 2030.

"Our transformation will be fast, it will be unprecedented," said chief executive Herbert Diess.

REUTERS

BitMEX

A founder of pioneering crypto-derivatives exchange BitMEX surrendered to the authorities to face charges that he schemed to avoid United States anti-money laundering laws.

Benjamin Delo, who travelled to New York from Britain, was arraigned during a remote proceeding on Monday. He pleaded not guilty and was released on a US$20 million (S$26.9 million) bail bond.

BitMEX, once the world's largest crypto-derivatives exchange, invented perpetual bitcoin futures that let investors leverage their bets.

BLOOMBERG