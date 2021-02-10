Company briefs: British Airways

British Airways

British Airways (BA) is partnering with LanzaJet for sustainable fuel as part of the carrier's plans to decarbonise by 2050, amid rising pressure on the aviation industry to cut emissions.

The American start-up will supply ethanol-derived fuel from its facility in Georgia, and BA will use it to power some flights starting late next year, the companies said in a statement yesterday.

As part of the collaboration, BA will invest in LanzaJet and the start-up will conduct early-stage planning to set up a larger biofuel facility in Britain.

BLOOMBERG

Rolls-Royce

British aircraft engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce Holdings plans to shutter civil aerospace production for two weeks this summer, cutting pay for 19,000 staff or 40 per cent of the workforce as the coronavirus crisis stunts sales.

The measures will affect sites worldwide, though the main impact will be in Britain, where the company is based and where 12,500 people will be affected, said a spokesman. The salary hit will be spread over the year to ease the burden. Air travel has tumbled to historically low levels as variants of the Covid-19 virus trigger fresh lockdowns.

BLOOMBERG

Electronic Arts

American video game powerhouse Electronic Arts (EA) on Monday announced a US$2.1 billion (S$2.8 billion) deal to buy smartphone-focused game studio Glu Mobile.

The acquisition came with Glu's library of titles, including MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and was described as part of a move by EA to beef up its offerings on smartphones and table computers.

EA expects Glu to enable it to build on popular video game franchises with mobile offerings. Glu's line-up of games includes Design Home and Covet Fashion.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE