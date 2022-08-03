Company briefs: BP, Hwa Hong, Reliance Industries

BP

BP yesterday reported a second-quarter profit of US$8.45 billion (S$11.7 billion), its highest in 14 years, as strong refining margins and oil trading helped it boost its dividend and share repurchases.

BP increased its dividend by 10 per cent to 6.006 US cents per share, more than its previous guidance of a 4 per cent annual increase.

It raised its share buyback programme to US$3.5 billion for the third quarter from US$2.5 billion in the previous 3 months, in line with its policy of using 60 per cent of cash flow for the repurchase of its own shares.

REUTERS

Hwa Hong

The mandatory offer for Hwa Hong Corporation by Sanjuro United closed on Monday, with the offeror crossing the threshold required to exercise its rights of compulsory acquisition. Hwa Hong's filing to the bourse noted the total number of shares owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the offeror and its concert parties and valid acceptances of the offer amounted to around 92.3 per cent of the total number of Hwa Hong shares. As the offeror has over 90 per cent of the shares, it will be acquiring all shares of dissenting shareholders at a price equal to the final offer price of 40 cents per share.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries' Jio emerged as the biggest spender at India's US$19 billion (S$26.2 billion) 5G spectrum auction, with the top telco player winning airwaves worth US$11 billion as the world's No. 2 mobile market gears up for the high-speed wireless network. India's government aims to begin the roll-out of 5G by October. The country's telecoms minister said companies bought 71 per cent of 72GHz of spectrum offered in the auction, which ended on Monday, drawing participation from Jio rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, as well as a unit of Adani Enterprises.

REUTERS