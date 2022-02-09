Company briefs: BP Apple

BP

BP boosted share buybacks after surging oil and gas prices lifted profit to the highest in almost a decade.

The London-based company followed its Big Oil peers Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Shell, all of which are pouring money back to investors after years of paltry returns. BP will repurchase another US$1.5 billion (S$2 billion) of shares using surplus 2021 cash flow before it announces first-quarter results later this year.

BP's share-buyback boost implies total repurchases of US$6 billion for the year, Redburn analysts wrote in a note. That is above previous expectations of US$5 billion.

BLOOMBERG

BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas joined European peers in pledging higher profitability and bigger shareholder returns.

The Paris-based bank set a target for a return on tangible equity - a key measure of profitability - of more than 11 per cent in four years' time, up from 10 per cent last year, according to a statement yesterday. It also plans to return 60 per cent of net income to shareholders under its new strategic plan, confirming a Bloomberg News report from last year.

It has promised some of the biggest payouts among peers in Europe, after regulators in the bloc last year lifted a de facto ban on dividends.

BLOOMBERG

Apple

Apple has acquired a start-up called AI Music that uses artificial intelligence to generate tailor-made music, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

Technology developed by AI Music can create soundtracks using royalty-free music and artificial intelligence, according to a copy of its now-defunct website. The idea is to generate dynamic soundtracks that change based on user interaction. A song in a video game could change to fit the mood, for instance, or music during a workout could adapt to the user's intensity.

BLOOMBERG