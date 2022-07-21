Company Briefs : Boeing

Boeing

Boeing Asia Pacific Aviation Services (Bapas), a joint venture between Boeing Singapore and Singapore-listed SIA Engineering, intends to cease operations next month, SIA Engineering said in a bourse filing on Tuesday.

SIA Engineering said the decision was by mutual agreement of the shareholders due to "challenges arising from the changing business environment".

Bapas was incorporated in Singapore in October 2015 to provide fleet-management services for airline operators of the Boeing 737, 747, 777 and 787 aircraft in the region.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Missfresh

Missfresh is weighing selling stakes in a unit that offers services to fresh produce sellers including business consultation and setting up online stores, according to people familiar with the matter, as the struggling company looks for a lifeline.

The Tencent Holdings-backed company is working with advisers to gauge investor interest for its intelligent fresh market business. The process kicked off late last year and Missfresh is seeking a valuation of about US$100 million (S$139.16 million) for the unit, the people said. That is higher than the New York-listed company's market value of US$79 million.

BLOOMBERG

Vale

Vale, the world's No. 2 iron ore supplier, lowered its annual production guidance in a move that should support prices of the steel-making ingredient.

The Brazilian mining giant now expects to produce 310 million tonnes to 320 million tonnes of iron ore this year, compared with a previous forecast of 320 million tonnes to 335 million tonnes.

Vale attributed the guidance cut to the sale of its operations in the Midwestern System, and said it is seeking greater flexibility in production "due to current market conditions".

BLOOMBERG